LBCC volleyball: Top-ranked Roadrunners sweep Clark

Linn-Benton swept host Clark College 25-15, 25-17, 15-19 on Wednesday in a Northwest Athletic Conference volleyball match.

The Roadrunners (20-1, 7-0 NWAC South) were led by Taya Manibusan with 11 kills. Manibusan was honored as the NWAC Offensive player of the week last week. As a team, the Roadrunners had 40 kills in the three-set victory.

Linn-Benton has clinched its 11th straight 20-win season (excluding the shortened COVID-19 season) under coach Jayme Frazier. 

The Roadrunners, the top-ranked team in the NWAC, will travel to take on No. 4 Lane on Friday.

