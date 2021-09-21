LBCC volleyball: Team chemistry drivers Roadrunners' success

“I really liked that it was local. I really wanted to play with them,” Manibusan said. “I just see so much potential for our team.”

Frazier believes that the challenges of last season — when team interactions were limited and some games were canceled — has shaped the attitude of this year’s team for the better.

“I think all of them, after having what they had taken away with COVID, they are very appreciative of the chance to play and they are finding joy in the little things. They love being together,” Frazier said.

Both Chapman and Manibusan credit Frazier for creating a positive team atmosphere. Manibusan said the coaching staff works to build team spirit and camaraderie. They also hold intense, focused practices in which players get their coaching they need in order to improve.

“I feel like I’ve gotten so much better this year already,” Manibusan said.