LBCC volleyball: Roadrunners win, Vandervoort-Walters honored

Linn-Benton Community College swept visiting Clackamas in straight sets Wednesday in NWAC South Region volleyball action Wednesday night.

Set scores were 25-17, 25-12, 25-21.

Shalyn Gray had 11 kills and 10 digs to lead the Roadrunners. Graci Zanona and Taya Manibusan had 11 and 10 digs, respectively. Alicia Vandervoort-Walters recorded six blocks to lead Linn-Benton defensively.

Linn-Benton (24-2, 14-0 NWAC South) will play at Mt. Hood on Friday.

On Thursday in it was announced that Vandervoort-Walters has been named the NWAC offensive player of the week. She recorded 10 kills in both of the Roadrunners' victories last week. She averaged a .645 kill efficiency including .769 against Rogue. She also finished with one solo block and five block assists for the South Region leaders.

"Alicia had an incredible weekend really focusing on being available as an option in the middle," said head coach Jayme Frazier. "She was also very effective in blocking — not only with terminating blocks but getting hands on the ball more often or diverting attacks."

