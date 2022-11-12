LBCC volleyball: Roadrunners win first match at South Regional

Linn-Benton defeated Everett in straight sets Saturday in its first-round match at the NWAC Volleyball Championships South Regional, hosted by the Roadrunners.

Set scores were 25-16, 25-22 and 25-22 for LBCC. The No. 1 seed Roadrunners advance to play No. 2 Columbia Basin, a 3-0 winner over No. 3 Pierce in the first match of the day.

Shelbey Nichol led the Roadrunners (30-1) with 14 kills and three blocks. Savannah Hutchins posted 27 assists for the match. Grace Boeder added 10 kills while hitting .600 for Linn-Benton.

Sunday schedule

MATCH 1: 10:00 a.m. — No. 2 Columbia Basin vs No. 1 Linn-Benton

MATCH 2: 90 minutes after conclusion of Match 1 — No. 4 Everett vs Loser of Match 1

The winners of both matches advance to the NWAC Volleyball Championships, which will be held Nov. 18-20 at Pierce College.