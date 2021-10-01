 Skip to main content
LBCC volleyball: Roadrunners top coaches poll
LBCC volleyball: Roadrunners top coaches poll

092221-cgt-spt-LBCC Volleyball03-my (copy)

Linn-Benton volleyball coach Jayme Frazier has led her squad to the top of the coaches poll. The Roadrunners (15-2) have home matches on Friday and Saturday.

 Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media

Linn-Benton Community College sits on top of the first volleyball coaches poll of the season. The Roadrunners are 15-2 overall and 5-0 in the NWAC South Region.

Linn-Benton received the most first place votes (4) and had 58 points overall in the rankings process.

The South Region's Rogue (4th) and Lane (8th) were also ranked, giving the South three of the top eight teams.

Whatcom (49 points) and Pierce (41) were ranked second and third, respectively. Skagit Valley (21) rounded out the top five.

The Roadrunners host Southwestern Oregon Friday night, followed by a showdown with Rogue at 2 p.m. Saturday in the LB Activities Center.

