LBCC volleyball: Roadrunners top coaches poll

Linn-Benton Community College sits on top of the first volleyball coaches poll of the season. The Roadrunners are 15-2 overall and 5-0 in the NWAC South Region.
Linn-Benton received the most first place votes (4) and had 58 points overall in the rankings process.
The South Region's Rogue (4th) and Lane (8th) were also ranked, giving the South three of the top eight teams.
Whatcom (49 points) and Pierce (41) were ranked second and third, respectively. Skagit Valley (21) rounded out the top five.
The Roadrunners host Southwestern Oregon Friday night, followed by a showdown with Rogue at 2 p.m. Saturday in the LB Activities Center.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Les Gehrett
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.