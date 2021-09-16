 Skip to main content
LBCC volleyball: Roadrunners sweep Umpqua
LBCC volleyball: Roadrunners sweep Umpqua

  • Updated
Linn-Benton defeated Umpqua 3-0 in NWAC South Region volleyball action Wednesday night.

Set scores were 25-21, 25-19 and 25-15.

The Roadrunners improve to 11-2 overall, 2-0 in the NWAC South. Umpqua dropped to 3-5 and 0-1 in the NWAC South.

Linn-Benton will play Friday at Chemeketa.

