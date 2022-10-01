 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LBCC volleyball: Roadrunners sweep Southwestern Oregon

Eva Buford and Taya Manibusan recorded seven kills apiece to lead the Linn-Benton volleyball team past Southwestern Oregon on Friday night.

Set scores were 25-20, 25-12, 25-13 for the Roadrunners.

Defensively, Shalyn Gray and Manibusan had 10 digs each and Shelbey Nichol had three blocks for Linn-Benton.

The Roadrunners improved to 18-1 overall and 5-0 in the Northwest Athletic Conference South. Southwestern dropped to 6-11 and 1-5.

Linn-Benton will host Rogue on Saturday.

