 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LBCC volleyball: Roadrunners sweep College of Redwoods
0 Comments
alert

LBCC volleyball: Roadrunners sweep College of Redwoods

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LBCC athletics logo

Linn-Benton Community College defeated College of Redwoods in nonconference volleyball action Monday night.

Set scores were 25-12, 24-12, 25-7.

Linn-Benton (15-2 overall, 5-0 NWAC) was led by Shalyn Gray's 10 kills and five digs. Kennedy Kantola and Shelbey Nichol added eight and five kills, respectively. Sydnie Johnson recorded 15 assists and five digs on the night.

Linn-Benton returns to NWAC play on Friday, hosting Southwestern Oregon at 6:30 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Recap: Herbert, Chargers Stun Chiefs in Kansas City

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News