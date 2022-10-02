 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LBCC volleyball: Roadrunners hold off Rogue in five-set victory

Linn-Benton survived a late-match surge from Rogue to defeat the Ospreys 3-2 on Saturday in Albany.

The Roadrunners (6-0 Northwest Athletic Conference South, 19-1 overall) were led by Taya Manibusan and Kennedy Kantola with 13 and 12 kills, respectively. Savannah Hutchins had a team-high 28 assists and Zaley Bennett had 21 assists.

Rogue dropped to 3-3 and 6-12 overall.

Linn-Benton won the first two sets 25-11 and 25-17, but Rogue battled back to win sets three and four 25-21 and 25-22. The Roadrunners needed 20 points to win the fifth set 20-18.

Linn-Benton travels to Clark next Wednesday and Lane on Friday.

