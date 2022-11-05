LBCC volleyball: Roadrunners go undefeated in South Region play

The Linn-Benton volleyball team defeated Lane 3-0 in the regular season finale to finish 16-0 in NWAC South Region play. This is the second straight year the Roadrunners have gone unbeaten in region matches.

Set scores were 25-16, 25-21 and 25-21 for the Roadrunners, who are now 29-1 overall.

Eva Buford and Taya Manibusan led the Roadrunners with eight kills apiece. Savannah Hutchins and Zaley Bennett had 20 and 13 assists, respectively.

Linn-Benton will host the NWAC South Regional Nov. 12-13, featuring teams from the other three NWAC regions. The regional lineup will be determined no later than Sunday.