LBCC volleyball: Roadrunners defeat Umpqua in straight sets

Taya Manibusan and Shalyn Gray had 13 kills apiece to lead Linn-Benton past Umpqua in NWAC South Region volleyball action Friday night.

Set scores were 25-16, 25-13, 25-22 for the Roadrunners.

Graci Zanona had a match-high 12 digs for the Roadrunners (25-1, 12-0 NWAC South). Umpqua dropped to 15-13 on the season and 5-7 in the NWAC South.

Savannah Hutchins and Zaley Bennett powered the Roadrunners' offense with 22 and 19 assists, respectively.

Linn-Benton travels to Southwestern Oregon and Rogue next Friday and Saturday.