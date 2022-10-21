 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

LBCC volleyball: Roadrunners defeat Umpqua in straight sets

  • Updated
  • 0
LBCC athletics logo

Taya Manibusan and Shalyn Gray had 13 kills apiece to lead Linn-Benton past Umpqua in NWAC South Region volleyball action Friday night.

Set scores were 25-16, 25-13, 25-22 for the Roadrunners.

Graci Zanona had a match-high 12 digs for the Roadrunners (25-1, 12-0 NWAC South). Umpqua dropped to 15-13 on the season and 5-7 in the NWAC South.

Savannah Hutchins and Zaley Bennett powered the Roadrunners' offense with 22 and 19 assists, respectively.

Linn-Benton travels to Southwestern Oregon and Rogue next Friday and Saturday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Kevin Durant buys major league pickleball team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News