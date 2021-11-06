LBCC volleyball: Roadrunners clinch NWAC South title

Linn-Benton defeated Mt. Hood in four sets on Friday night to clinch the NWAC South Region title.

The Roadrunners won 23-25, 25-15, 25-21, 25-18, despite losing a set for the first time in nearly two months.

Eva Buford had 13 kills to lead Linn-Benton, while Shalyn Gray and Kennedy Kantola added 12 and 11 kills, respectively. Zaley Bennett (23) and Sydnie Johnson (18) combined for 41 assists on the night.

Linn-Benton won its 18th consecutive match dating back to September 11, a 3-2 loss to Edmonds at the Walla Walla crossover tournament. Prior to tonight's first-set loss, the Edmonds loss was also the last time the Roadrunners had lost a set.

Linn-Benton (25-2, 15-0 NWAC South) will close out the regular season with a home match against Lane on Tuesday.

