LBCC volleyball: Roadrunners clinch NWAC South Region title

The Linn-Benton volleyball team has won the Northwest Athletic Conference South Region title for the second straight year.

The Roadrunners swept Clark on Wednesday to secure the outright regular-season title. Linn-Benton (28-1, 15-0 NWAC South) got 11 kills and nine kills from Taya Manibusan and Shalyn Gray, respectively. Shelbey Nichol added seven kills and two blocks.

Savannah Hutchins led the Roadrunners with 21 assists and Zaley Bennett chipped in 14 assists. Defensively, Graci Zanona had a match-high 17 digs.

Linn-Benton hosts Lane Friday night in the regular-season finale.

Placing first in the region gives the Roadrunners hosting honors for the South Regional Nov. 12-13. The three other teams are yet to be determined.