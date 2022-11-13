LBCC volleyball: Roadrunners advance to NWAC championships

The Linn-Benton volleyball team defeated Columbia Basin in three sets Sunday in the NWAC Southern Regional to reach the NWAC championships, which will begin Friday at Pierce College in Lakewood, Washington.

The Roadrunners are the defending NWAC champions.

Linn-Benton will be the top seed from the South Region after winning the regional event. Set scores in the win over Columbia Basin were 25-14, 25-17 and 25-19.

Shalyn Gray led the Roadrunners (31-1) with 11 kills and 10 digs. Zaley Bennett had 19 assists and Savannah Hutchins added 12 assists. Columbia Basin defeated Everett 3-1 in Sunday's second match to earn the second seed from the South Regional.

Linn-Benton will Highline, the number two seed from the West Regional, on Friday afternoon in the quarterfinals.