Linn-Benton’s Maddy Hellem has been named the NWAC volleyball player of the week. The freshman from Albany helped the two-time defending conference champions to a 4-0 start on the season at the North Region Challenge.

Hellem had her top games against two of the toughest opponents in Edmonds and Bellevue. Against Edmonds, Helem finished with 20 kills, 10 digs, two aces and two block assists while hitting .426. Against Bellevue, she added 18 kills, 12 digs and a solo block while hitting .500. She had 43 kills to just four errors on the week with 31 digs.