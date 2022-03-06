 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LBCC basketball: Roadrunners down Chemeketa

LBCC athletics logo

The Linn-Benton men's basketball team defeated visiting Chemeketa, 100-93, on Saturday.

The Roadrunners came out strong in their final home game of the season.  Sophomore Kye Blaser made four 3-pointers as he led the way with 32 points. Ayden Foster added 20 points and nine rebounds.

The Roadrunners (4-18, 2-13 NWAC South) will play Umpqua on Wednesday in Roseburg.

Women's basketball

Linn-Benton was defeated by Chemeketa, 51-43, on Saturday. 

Sabrina Albee led the scoring for the Roadrunners with 14 points. 

The Roadrunners (14-11, 6-9) will conclude their schedule at Umpqua on Wednesday.

