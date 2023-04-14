The Linn-Benton pitching staff shut down the Chemeketa Storm as the Roadrunners picked up two wins in NWAC South Region play Thursday.

The Roadrunners won the opener 6-3. The Linn-Benton offense got to work early picking up four runs in the third inning. Chase Reynolds picked up the win, going six innings, giving up one earned run, on three hits with four walks while striking out four.

The Roadrunners took the second game 4-2. Dylan Rush picked up the win, going five innings, giving up one earned run on five hits, while striking out three. Titus Dumitru continued his hot streak at the plate, going 3 for 4 and picking up three RBIs, including a two-run home run to left. Dumitru is now 13 for his last 25 at-bats, hitting .520 over that stretch.

The Roadrunners (17-11, 12-8 NWAC South Region) will host Mt. Hood Community College at 1 p.m. Friday at Dick McClain field on the Linn-Benton Albany Campus.