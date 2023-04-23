The Linn-Benton baseball team split a doubleheader with Umpqua on Saturday, dropping the opener 2-1 and taking the nightcap 3-0.

In the first game, Titus Dumitru hit single to left field to score Camden Christenson in the sixth for the Roadrunners' only run.

Chase Reynolds took the loss for Linn-Benton, going 6⅔ and allowing two runs on two hits with three walks and six strikeouts. Kellan Oakes pitched 2⅓ innings of scoreless relief, striking out four.

In the second game, Ethan Buckley, Aidan Dougherty and Cole Cramer each had RBI singles for the Roadrunners.

That was all the support Dylan Rush would need as the right-hander from Astoria threw a complete-game shutout. He gave up three hit and two walks with three strikeouts.

Linn-Benton (21-14, 16-10 NWAC South) will play two games Sunday at Umpqua (20-14, 14-12) as the squads wrap up their season series.