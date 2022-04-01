LBCC baseball: Roadrunners split twin bill with Umpqua

The Linn-Benton baseball team split two games against Umpqua on Thursday in Roseburg.

The Riverhawks (14-8) took the opener 4-3, while the Roadrunners broke out with a 15-0 win in the second game.

In game one, the Riverhawks jumped on the Roadrunners early scoring two runs in the first inning and one run in the third. In the seventh, the Roadrunners tied it up with a RBI double from Jake Morrow, and a two-run double by Cayden Delozier.

With two outs in the bottom of the ninth and the game tied at 3, Dominik Tavares hit a walk-off single to give the Riverhawks a 4-3 win. Roadrunners pitcher Rhett Larson pitched 6⅓ innings with eight strikeouts, giving up three earned runs on eight hits.

In game two the Roadrunners offense exploded for 15 runs. In the third inning the Roadrunners scored 12 runs on height hits. Five Roadrunners finished with two or more RBIs, led by Michael Soper, who went 3 for 4 with four RBIs.

Boone Rush pitched five scoreless innings, and struck out seven. The game ended in the seventh inning due to the 10-run rule.

The Roadrunners (14-5-1) return home to host Umpqua in a twin bill on Saturday. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. at Dick McClain Field.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.