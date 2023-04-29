Aidan Dougherty extended his hitting streak to 12 games as the Linn-Benton baseball team swept a four-game series against Clackamas Community College by taking both games of a twin bill Saturday.

In game one, the Roadrunners defeated the Cougars 4-2. Brady Baltus went eight innings, surrendering two earned runs, on five hits with one walk, while striking out a career-high 10. Baltus improved his season ERA to 3.54, while exhibiting a 2.54 ERA in his last 4 starts. Kellen Oakes closed out the game, securing his first save of the year.

In game two, the Roadrunners defeated the Cougars 4-2. The Roadrunners offense got started early, picking up three runs in the bottom half of the first. Durham Sundberg and Titus Dumitru both went 2 for 3, with an RBI.

The Roadrunners (26-14, 21-11 NWAC South Region) will close out their regular season with a four-game series against Southwestern Oregon Community College, starting on Thursday.