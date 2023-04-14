Camden Stephens went seven innings and allowed only one run in his first career start for Linn-Benton, helping the Roadrunners to a sweep of Mt. Hood Community College on Friday.

The Roadrunners defeated the Saints 2-1 in the opener. Stephens was the star in his debut, giving up one unearned run, on one hit and three walks while striking out five.

Trey Nelson drove in the two runs with a RBI singles in the first and sixth inning.

The Roadrunners won the nightcap 6-2. Titus Dumitru continued his strong run at the plate going 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored. The two hits raised his season batting average to .361.

Kellen Oakes picked up the win, going six innings and allowing two earned runs on six hits with two walks and three strikeouts.

The Roadrunners (19-11, 14-8 NWAC South Region) have won four in a row and moved into second place in the region.

The Roadrunners travel to take on Chemeketa Community College at 1 p.m. Saturday.