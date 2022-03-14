LBCC baseball: Roadrunners down Everett, Yakima Valley

The Linn-Benton baseball team bounced back from two losses Saturday to post two wins Sunday over Everett and Yakima Valley in non-conference NWAC baseball action this weekend.
The Roadrunners (9-3) handled Everett 5-3 in Sunday's first game behind JJ Hoover's 3-for-3 performance at the plate, including two doubles. Kaden Miller earned the win on the mound.
In Sunday's nightcap, Linn-Benton beat Yakima Valley 11-6, racking up 15 hits. Jake Morrow went 4-for-5 at the plate and had three RBIs. Michael Soper hit a two-run home run in the third inning to put the Roadrunners up 4-0. Brady Baltus notched the win on the mound.
On Saturday, the Roadrunners dropped the opener to Yakima Valley 6-3 and then lost the nightcap to Everett 3-2.
Linn-Benton hosts Corban University's JV at 11 a.m. Saturday at Dick McClain Field.