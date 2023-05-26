Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A two-run blast in the third inning by Titus Dumitru gave Linn-Benton the early lead en route to a 5-0 win over Columbia Basin Thursday in the first round of the NWAC Baseball Championship Tournament in Longview, Washington.

Chase Reynolds got the start for Linn-Benton, throwing six scoreless innings, allowing two hits and walking four while striking out two. Kellan Oakes was near perfect in three hitless innings of relief, striking out three while walking two.

In the fifth, the Roadrunners were able to load the bases and walk in a run to extend their lead 3-0. A two-RBI single by Kyle Perkins in the eighth gave the Roadrunners their final margin.

The Roadrunners will face Tacoma Community College at 4:35 p.m. Friday, at Story Field on the campus of Lower Columbia College in Longview, Washington.