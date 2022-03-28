LBCC baseball: Roadrunners defeat Clark, tie Centralia

Linn-Benton recorded a win and a rare tie on Sunday in a pair of baseball home games.

The Roadrunners (13-4-1, 8-1-1) defeated Clark, 11-1, in the early game and then played to a 9-9 draw against Centralia in the late afternoon matchup.

Against Clark, Trey Nelson hit a solo home run to left field in the second inning to get the Roadrunners on the board. Jake Morrow and JJ Hoover each drove in runs the third inning as Linn-Benton took a 3-0 lead.

The Roadrunner offense exploded in the fifth and sixth inning, scoring a combined eight runs and the game ended early in the seventh inning due to the 10-run rule.

Kian Hogan went 4⅓ innings for the Roadrunners, allowing one run on two hits with four strikeouts. Kaden Miller picked up the win, pitching 2⅔ scoreless innings in relief.

In game two, the Trailblazers jumped on Roadrunners pitcher Boone Rush early, scoring five runs in the first two innings. The Roadrunners offense responded by bringing in three runs of their own in the first two innings. The Trailblazers added two more runs in the seventh.

That left the Roadrunners trailing 9-6 in the bottom of the ninth. Three straight walks loaded the bases and a sacrifice fly by Cayden Delozier brought the Roadrunners within two. Jake Hoskins followed with a two-out single to left field to drive in a second run and Emiliano Alarcon singled to center field to tie the game at 9-9. A pop-out to left field ended the rally and the umpires called the game due to darkness.

