The Linn-Benton baseball team has wrapped up its regular season and now must wait for the other teams in the Northwest Athletic Conference South Region to finish their schedules.

The Roadrunners drew the final bye week of the season, but other teams, such as region-leading Lane, have as many as eight conference games left to play. That means a lot could change for Linn-Benton this week without any chance to take the field.

“It’s terrible. It’s not the most exciting. It’s not like we can pick a game up with other teams either,” said Linn-Benton coach Andy Peterson.

Linn-Benton swept a doubleheader Saturday against Southwestern Oregon, winning the opener 11-1 and taking the nightcap 2-0. Linn-Benton (28-16, 23-13 NWAC South) could catch Lane (21-15, 19-9) depending on the Titans’ results next week.

But the most likely outcome is that the Roadrunners place second in the NWAC South and host a three-team regional against a third-place and a fourth-place squad from other regions. The winner of each regional, along with the four first-place teams from each region, will advance to the NWAC Championships May 25-29 in Longview, Washington.

Linn-Benton wants to earn a spot to keep its hopes alive of repeating as NWAC champs. The Roadrunners won the program’s 11th baseball title in 2022.

Pitcher Chase Reynolds, a West Albany High graduate, said the Roadrunners have had a “huge target on their backs” all season.

“I think the biggest part is taking it game by game. You have to think about the bigger picture, but you can’t get ahead of yourself, get too mixed up with winning the NWAC,” Reynolds said.

Peterson said the team had chances to improve its record this season and earn the automatic bid from the South Region, but lost eight one-run games.

“It’s a reminder of how important the little things are,” Peterson said. “Each game there’s always one tiny detail that makes a difference.”

The Roadrunners finished the regular season strong, winning seven of their last nine games.

Peterson gave a lot of credit to the team’s pitching staff. Starters Dylan Rush (6-1, 1.96 ERA), Brady Baltus (6-2, 3.18), Kaden Miller (4-3, 3.49) and Reynolds (5-4, 1.91) have kept the Roadrunners in the game all season.

“Our pitching staff has been absolutely outstanding this year. Especially late in the year,” Peterson said. “The last month or two, pitchers have been outstanding filling up the zone.”

At the plate, Titus Dumitru has led the way, hitting .319 with 30 RBIs and a team-high on-base percentage of .401.

“He’s been our everyday center fielder and number three hitter. Leader type of kid. Works his tail off,” Peterson said.

The Roadrunners had two players from last year’s title-winning team — pitcher Rhett Larson and outfielder Ruben Cedillo — sign to play at Oregon State. That pipeline will continue this year as Reynolds has signed to play at OSU while Dumitru has committed to New Mexico State.

For Reynolds, the signing fulfills a longstanding dream.

“That was always in the back of my mind when choosing between a DIII or a JUCO like Linn-Benton, it was always keeping the dream of Division I alive, and when I say the Division I dream I basically mean Oregon State. I’ve always been an Oregon State fan,” Reynolds said. “Every decision I made on the field, off the field, in the classroom, always correlated to me wanting to go to Oregon State. It’s always been a dream and a goal.”

Reynolds said watching Cedillo and Larson contribute this season at Oregon State inspired him to continue to work to achieve that same goal. He also gave credit to Peterson and the staff at Linn-Benton for helping him make the transition from high school baseball and helping him better understand recruiting and what he needed to do to make the next step to Division I.

“Being under coach Peterson’s baseball program, he’s got a lot of experience. He went to Omaha and everything like that,” Reynolds said. “High school baseball and college baseball are very different. It’s a faster game, the umps are going to be tighter on you. You have to learn how to squeeze by a little bit more than in high school.”