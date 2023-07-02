Forsyth, Nowak win Tom Hansen award

Alex Forsyth (football) and Karly Nowak (acrobatics and tumbling) have been honored as Oregon’s two recipients for the 2022-23 Pac-12 Tom Hansen Conference Medal.

The award is given annually to each member institution’s outstanding senior male and female student-athlete based on the exhibition of the greatest combination of performance and achievement in scholarship, athletics and leadership.

Forsyth, a graduate of West Linn High, earned a master’s degree in advertising and brand responsibility after completing his bachelor’s in journalism with a 3.49 GPA. He was a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy (nicknamed the “Academic Heisman”) which is awarded to the American college football player with the best combination of academics, community service and on-field performance.

Forsyth is a three-time all-Pac-12 selection on the offensive line (first team in 2022; second team in 2020 and 2021) and named second-team All-America by the FWAA. He was selected by the Denver Broncos in the seventh round (257th overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Nowak, a native of Howell, New Jersery, earned a degree in human physiology with a 3.59 GPA. She is a four-time National Collegiate Acrobatics & Tumbling Association (NCATA) academic honor roll and a three-time Pac-12 spring academic honor roll recipient.

Forsyth was a 2023 NCATA All-American, helping Oregon to a runner-up national finish, its best since 2019. She worked on the Duck the Stigma program designed to raise awareness of mental health issues and also traveled to Guatemala in 2022 with Courts for Kids, an international service organization that facilitates the construction of sport courts in rural communities around the world.

Softball names new assistant

Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza has been promoted to assistant softball coach, head coach Melyssa Lombardi announced Friday. Palomino-Cardoza served as Oregon’s volunteer assistant coach for the past two seasons.

Earlier this spring, the NCAA passed legislation that allows Division I baseball and softball programs to increase their full-time assistant coaches from two to three. The rule went into effect July 1. Palomino-Cardoza joins Sam Marder and Sydney Romero on Lombardi’s staff.

Palomino-Cardoza, a two-time All-American and the 2018 Pac-12 home run champion for Arizona, was part of an Oregon staff that led the Ducks to the 2023 NCAA Super Regional round for the first time since 2018. Oregon was 38-17 overall and 14-10 in Pac-12 play in 2023. The Ducks also advanced to the NCAA tournament in 2022 when they went 33-19.

Ducks add transfer catcher

Catcher Emma Kauf from Georgia Tech has committed to Oregon as a graduate transfer for the 2024 season. Kauf, a three-time all-ACC honoree, started 51 games and hit .354 to lead the Yellow Jackets in 2023. She had 14 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 33 runs batted in. Kauf’s on-base percentage was .446 with a .627 slugging percentage. She also stole 13 bases in 14 attempts.

Kauf, from Lincoln, Nebraska, has a career batting average of .344 in 175 games. She has nearly 200 career hits — 196 — with 50 doubles, eight triples, 29 home runs and 114 RBIs. She also has 28 career stolen bases.

Women’s hoops adds new post

Women’s basketball coach Kelly Graves has announced the hiring of Eugene native Lisa O’Meara as the Ducks’ new director of creativity.

O’Meara joins Graves’ staff after spending the 2022-23 season as an assistant coach at Montana. She spent the previous nine seasons at Saint Mary’s, six as an assistant coach and three as the team’s director of operations.

The Gaels qualified for the WNIT in each of O’Meara’s nine seasons at SMC while averaging more than 21 wins a season — and never winning fewer than 19. Twice Saint Mary’s advanced to the WNIT quarterfinals and five times advanced past the opening round. In her only season in Missoula, O’Meara helped the Grizzlies to a 14-16 mark and a 10-8 record in Big Sky play.

O’Meara played one season at Saint Mary’s, one season at Lane Community College and two seasons at Oregon Tech. An NAIA Academic All-American, O’Meara graduated from Oregon Tech with a degree in management in 2010 and completed her master’s degree in kinesiology from Saint Mary’s in 2012.

While at Lane, O’Meara was part of a team that won 83 straight home games while she set records at Oregon Tech for 3-pointers in a game (8), career 3-point percentage (41.8) and free throw percentage (85.9).

— Mid-Valley Media