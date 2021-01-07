Alumni Watch (Jan. 8)

Men’s wrestling

Cal Poly redshirt freshman Legend Lamer (Crescent Valley) went 4-0 to win the 149-pound bracket Sunday as the Mustangs hosted Fresno State and Utah Valley in San Luis Obispo, California.

"Legend Lamer had a day, knocking off a nationally ranked opponent," said Cal Poly head coach Jon Sioredas. “He has hit his stride and competes at a very high level. It is exciting watching him thrive in every measurable way."

Football

USC junior safety Talanoa Hufanga (Crescent Valley) recently declared for the NFL draft after a standout season that culminated with him being named a first-team All-American by The Associated Press and other national media organizations.

Hufanga was named the Pac-12 Conference's defensive player of the year and to the All-Pac-12 first team.

Hufanga led USC in tackles (62), interceptions (4) and forced fumbles (2) in 2020 and had three sacks. He ranks third nationally in interceptions (0.7), 16th in forced fumbles (0.3) and 19th in tackles (10.3). He had an interception in four consecutive games this season, the first Trojan to do so since 1996.