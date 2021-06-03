Pac-12 aims to grow, strengthen wrestling

• The conference will establish a wrestling schedule rotation so as to evenly balance home and away matches during the conference season.

It is the hope of the conference and its wrestling members that this effort will not only lead to more wrestling affiliates but will also help create additional interest in the sport for the next generation of young athletes on the West Coast.

“This is an exciting initiative that not only stabilizes wrestling on the West Coast, but shows the Pac-12 Conference’s commitment to expanding Division 1 wrestling," Oregon State coach Chris Pendleton said "I’m looking forward to adding more teams, and together we can all push the Pac-12 Conference to new heights.”

“It is our pleasure to join the Pac-12 Conference and its wrestling community in this important initiative to add future league affiliates,” added Ray Anderson, Arizona State Vice President for University Athletics. “These measures outlined by the conference are an important first step in making this happen. The sport of wrestling has always been an important part of Sun Devil athletics legend and lore. We must do everything in our power to strengthen and grow the sport of wrestling, especially on the West Coast where it is so essential to our stability. Arizona State University will do everything it can to assist in this effort.”

