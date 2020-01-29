OSU wrestling: Willits named Pac-12 wrestler of the week

Oregon State redshirt sophomore wrestler Grant Willits has been named the Pac-12 wrestler of the week for his performances against Campbell and Presbyterian.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Willits picked up two wins at 141 pounds this past weekend in Buies Creek, N.C., where he helped the Beavers cruise to a 40-6 victory over Presbyterian by earning a 6-1 decision against Reid Stewart. In the following match against Campbell, Willits defeated No. 9-ranked Josh Heil with an impressive 7-1 decision including a four-point near fall and a riding time point.

Willits moved to 16-7 and 34-16 on his career, with a 7-1 mark in dual meets heading into Friday's match against Wyoming. A returning NCAA Qualifier, Willits is currently ranked as No. 25 by TrackWrestling.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0