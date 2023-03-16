Trey Munoz — seeded fourth overall at 184 pounds — reached the quarterfinals to highlight the first day of action for the Oregon State wrestling team at the NCAA Championships.

The Mission Viejo, California, native had a 2-0 day that featured wins over opponents seeded in the 20s and both by decision. His first bout — against 29th-ranked Deanthony Parker of North Dakota State — did not feature any points until the second when Munoz escaped out to start the frame. Munoz then took advantage of a stall on Parker to secure the necessary point to take the decision and the ticket to the next round.

Munoz needed a bit more work in the second bout of the day against Virginia's Neil Antrassian to secure his spot on Friday. He set the tone with a pair of takedowns in the first for a 4-1 advantage that crept up to 6-2 following the riding time point.

Despite dropping their first bouts of the day, three Oregon State wrestlers — Brandon Kaylor, Matthew Olguin and Tanner Harvey — won their consolation round bouts in the afternoon session to keep their stays in Tulsa going.

Kaylor pulled away from Kent State's Jack Ferri with a convincing third period. He stretched a 7-5 lead after two to an 11-6 win to stay alive.

Matthew Olguin stayed alive with a wire-to-wire win by decision at 6-1 over Gardner-Webb's Rodrick Mosley. Olguin needed just an early takedown to secure the momentum before grabbing one last takedown, a point from Mosley stalling and the riding time bonus to win.

Wanting to extend his time with the Beavers, Tanner Harvey wasted no time in getting on the board against West Virginia's Austin Cooley. Nine seconds in, the Elkton native struck for the takedown and never looked back. Harvey secured his bout tomorrow with a 10-2 win by major decision that saw him record 2:58 of riding time.

Jason Shaner and Cleveland Belton each dropped two matches and saw their seasons end.

Action resumes from the BOK Center at 7 a.m. PT Friday. Both sessions — from all eight mats — can be seen on ESPN+ while the morning and afternoon sessions will have wraparound coverage on ESPNU and ESPN, respectively.