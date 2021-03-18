OSU wrestling: Four Beavers advance at NCAA meet

ST. LOUIS — Four Oregon State wrestlers advanced to day two of the 2021 NCAA Championships on Thursday at the Enterprise Center.

Devan Turner (133), Grant Willits (141), Hunter Willits (157), and Ryan Reyes (184) all went 1-1 on the first day of the championships to move on to the consolation second round.

After falling in a major decision to open his day, No. 16 Turner bounced back in match two with a 10-2 major decision over No. 32 Cole Rhone (BLOOM). Turner will open day two against 18th-seed Kyle Burwick from Wisconsin.

Grant, the No. 12 seed, fell to a decision in his first match, but claimed a 4-0 decision against Minnesota’s Marcos Polanco (No. 28) to move on. He will face 11-seed Cody Trybus (Navy) in his opening match tomorrow.

In his first match of the tournament, No. 13 seed Hunter earned an 11-5 decision against No. 20 Cody Bond (APP). He fell in his second match, a 4-2 decision to (4) Jesse Dellavecchia (RID). It will be Grant versus Army’s Markus Hartman (30-seed) in the second round of the consolation bracket.

Following a tech fall in his opening match, No. 25 Reyes closed out his first day of the NCAA Championships in a match up with No. 15 Layne Malczewski (MSU) where he walked away with a 9-5 decision. Reyes will face 17-seed Owen Webster (MINN) to open the second day of competition.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0