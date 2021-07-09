OSU wrestling: Engel will coach in Tokyo Olympics

Oregon State wrestling assistant coach Nate Engel will serve as a personal coach for Olympian Adeline Gray as part of the USA Wrestling delegation at the Tokyo Olympics.

“I could not be more excited to go to the Olympic Games and help Adeline (Gray) accomplish her goals,” said Engel. “We have had a lot of fun this summer at training camps, and Adeline has been working so hard at each camp. She is truly one of the most accomplished wrestlers in the history of our sport. I want to thank my wife, Chris Pendleton, Isaiah Martinez, Dan Bartholomae, and USA Wrestling for this opportunity.”

Engel will coach world-ranked No. 1 and five-time world champion Gray who wrestles freestyle at 76kg.

“The Olympics are the absolute pinnacle of our sport, and to be able to coach there is a once in a lifetime opportunity,” said Oregon State head wrestling coach Chris Pendleton. “Coach Engel is making Oregon State and the entire Pacific Northwest proud!”

Gray will open her Olympic competition on Aug. 1.