PITTSBURGH — Oregon State had a good start to the NCAA wrestling championships at PPG Paints Arena, with 125-pounder Ronnie Bresser and heavyweight Amar Dhesi advancing to the championship quarterfinals.
No. 4-seeded Bresser was the first to punch his ticket to the quarterfinals for the Beavers. Bresser (25-1) won his opening round match over Christian Moody (Oklahoma) by fall in the first period, 2:59.
The Klamath Falls product had a tougher contest in the Round of 16 against No. 13-seeded Drew Hildebrandt of Central Michigan. Bresser used a takedown in the first period for a 3-0 lead, and a second-period reversal cemented his win by decision, 5-3. Bresser faces No. 5-seeded Jack Mueller (Virginia) on Friday morning in the quarterfinal round.
A two-time All-American, Dhesi (12-1) made it look easy on the way to the quarterfinals. Seeded at No. 6, Dhesi used a major decision, 18-6, over No. 27-seeded Cary Miller in the first round to advance to the Round of 16. Facing the No. 11 seed in Thomas Haines (Lock Haven) in the second session of the day, Dhesi cruised to a technical fall win in the third period, 6:20.
The Surrey, B.C. product, in his final season for the Beavers, will square off with No. 3-seeded Gable Steveson (32-1) of Minnesota in the quarterfinals.
First-time qualifier Grant Willits survived the first day of competition advancing to Friday after a come from behind win in the consolation bracket. Trailing 6-2 in the third period, Willits (18-9) hit a reversal before rolling Brian Lantry (Buffalo) onto his back for the pin, 6:17.
Willits will face No. 16-seeded Chad Red (19-12) from Nebraska in the second round of consolations Friday morning.
Bob Coleman, at 184, had his tournament come to an end, but not before picking up a win in his opening match. He opened the day with a 9-0 major decision, before losing the next two matches. Coleman finishes his junior season with an overall record of 17-16.
Both Devan Turner (133) and Hunter Willits (157) had their seasons come to an end on the first day of competition, failing to pick up a win. Turner finishes his season 22-11, while H. Willits finishes his sophomore campaign at 19-12.
The Beavers currently sit in 12th place with 12.5 team points. Penn State leads the team race with 32.5 points.