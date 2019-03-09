TEMPE, Ariz. — The Oregon State wrestling team finished third in a very close team race at the Pac-12 Wrestling Championships at Wells Fargo Arena.
The Beavers finished with 77.5 points, just four points behind first-place Stanford. Arizona State was second with 79.8 points, while CSUB (49.5) and Cal Poly (15) round out the competitive field.
Oregon State won four individual titles at 125, 141, 184, 285-pound weight classes, and the Beavers are sending six athletes to the 2019 NCAA Wrestling Championships in Pittsburgh on March 21-23.
No. 3-ranked Ronnie Bresser captured his third Pac-12 individual title in his final season. Bresser defeated Eddie Flores (CSUB) in the semifinals by fall, before taking out Ryan Millhof (ASU) by decision, 5-4.
The second champion of the night for the Beavers came at 141 pounds with another first-time NCAA qualifier. Grant Willits won a tight match in the semifinals against Cory Crooks (ASU) by decision 3-2, before he pinned Brandon Kier of Stanford in the finals.
Hermiston native Bob Coleman captured his first Pac-12 title at 184 pounds. Coleman won a tight contest in the semifinals against Jaen Petersen (ASU) by decision 9-7. He then took a 4-2 decision against Judah Duhm of Stanford in the finals.
The final qualifier for the Beavers came at heavyweight in No. 3 Amar Dhesi. Dhesi cruised to his third Pac-12 individual title with a first period pin in the semifinals over Sam Aguilar of Cal Poly, then took the championship with a 17-3 major decision in the finals against Haydn Maley of Stanford.
Hunter Willits qualified for his second NCAA Championships at 157 pounds with a second-place finish.
Devan Turner finished third at 133 pounds and won his NCAA allocation match.