ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Oregon State wrestling team finished 12th in the Navy Classic on Saturday in Annapolis, Maryland.
The Beavers had three wrestlers finish in the top six at the tournament. Redshirt sophomore Lane Stigall captured the highest place for the Beavers by taking at 149 pounds. Stigall went 2-2 on the day and used a 9-1 major decision to push into the quarterfinals.
Stigall went on to pin Michigan State's Alex Hrisopoulos in 6 minutes, 40 seconds and make his way into the semifinals for a spot in the third-place match. Stigall was pinned by Matthew Kolomia of Bucknell six minutes into the bout to end his day.
Brandon Kaylor was fifth at 125, Devan Turner was eighth at 133 and Jamarcus Grant finished sixth at 285 for OSU.