Oregon State wrestling head coach Jim Zalesky has announced the signing of Robbie Garcia to the OSU wrestling family on Wednesday.
Garcia is the only signee for the Beavers on the first day of the signing period for wrestling.
"We were looking to get some depth in the middle weight classes," began Zalesky. "He is a New Jersey native, he is a team state champion but didn't have the year he wanted last year."
Garcia finished in fourth place at the New Jersey state championships last season. However his high school, Pope John XXIII HS, won the state team title. He has been the captain of the wrestling team for two years and has been an All-Conference First Team selection for three consecutive years.
"I think he has a lot of upside to him," said Zalesky. "He likes to work hard and has high goals for his collegiate career."