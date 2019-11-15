The Oregon State wrestling team rolled to a 40-8 win against Simon Fraser in Tacoma, Washington.
The Beavers did not record a fall, but had five wrestlers win by technical fall.
Brandon Kaylor (125), Devan Turner (133), Aaron Olmos (165), Jackson McKinney (184) and JJ Dixon (197) all won by technical fall for the Beavers.
OSU competes in the Mike Clock Open in Forest Grove on Sunday.