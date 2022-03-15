OSU wrestling: Beavers hunting for big wins at NCAA championships

Everything the Oregon State wrestling program has done over the past six months has been building toward this week.

Eight Beavers will compete at the Division I wrestling championships in Detroit, Michigan. The meet starts Thursday and will conclude with the finals on Saturday night.

For three Oregon State wrestlers — Devan Turner (133 pounds), Grant Willits (141) and Hunter Willits (157) — it is their fourth trip to the national championships.

Oregon State coach Chris Pendleton said seeing Turner qualify is a “bittersweet” experience since the redshirt senior has no eligibility remaining.

“With Devan, what he’s done and meant to the program could not be overstated,” Pendleton said. “There’s nothing that me and the coaches would rather see than him going out on a high note.”

Turner placed third at the Pac-12 championships to qualify for nationals while both Grant Willits and Hunter Willits placed second.

Redshirt freshman Trey Munoz was the only Oregon State wrestler to win a title at the Pac-12 tournament. Munoz knocked off fifth-ranked Bernie Truax of Cal Poly to win the 184-pound division. Munoz was 0-4 against Truax entering the final and two of his three losses this season were to the Cal Poly star.

“It’s my first one after losing last year to the same guy,” Munoz said of winning the Pac-12 title. “It feels good to get my hand raised, especially in the postseason where it matters.”

Pendleton said Munoz took a very aggressive approach in that match and it paid off.

“He wrestled great and fearless. I think that’s what led him to beating a guy that he had a losing record against. I don’t think he’d ever beat Truax. He went out and pulled a move out that not a lot of people have seen. It’s a high-risk, high-reward and that’s the kind of thing you’ve got to do in the postseason,” Pendleton said.

Pendleton was especially excited about the victory because it added to Oregon State’s number of upset victories this season. For the Oregon State coach, there is no better statistic to measure a team’s progress.

“We led or we were really close to leading the nation in upset victories pulled out and that’s really because these kids are developing, they’re getting better. Every time we’re getting better. We’re not getting too hung up on our wins and losses because we’ve just got to get better,” Pendleton said. “We’ve gone out and challenged ourselves against the best competition that we could find and win or lose we took something away each time that contributed to us continuing to develop as the season went on.”

At the Pac-12 championships, no one exemplified this more than redshirt freshman Matthew Olguin, who qualified for the NCAA tournament at 165 pounds after placing third.

Pendleton said the 165-pound bracket at the Pac-12 tournament was stacked with three of the best wrestlers in the nation at that weight. Olguin knew entering the tournament that he would have to beat one of those rivals to qualify for nationals.

Olguin did just that, besting Arizona State's Anthony Valencia in extra time.

“For him to be able to pull out that win was a huge testament to his heart and his drive,” Pendleton said.

Oregon State is also sending redshirt sophomore Brandon Kaylor (125), and graduate transfers Cory Crooks (149) and Gary Traub (heavyweight) to the national championships. Ryan Reyes (197) placed second at the Pac-12 championships but did not receive a bid to nationals since only the conference champion advanced automatically. Reyes, a sophomore, will attend the tournament as an alternate.

Munoz said even though the team had eight of its 10 starters advance to nationals, there is still a desire to do even better next year.

“It’s awesome,” Munoz said. “Hopefully we’ll have the whole starting lineup of the team at nationals next year.”

