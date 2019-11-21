FAIRFAX, Virginia — The Oregon State wrestling team took a 26-16 nonconference dual meet win at George Mason.
The Beavers were down by five points late in the match and would then use five straight victories to close out the dual and earn the hard-fought victory. Redshirt junior Devan Turner moved to 5-0 on the season as he capped off the night with a quick 5-0 decision.
Oregon State started things off on a positive note with Grant Willits at 141 pounds cruising to a 16-0 technical fall to put five quick points on the board.
At 149 pounds, Conner Noonan used a third period takedown to earn his first decision of the year, 4-3.
The Patriots won a couple matches and the Beavers faced an 18-6 deficit with only five matches remaining.
Colt Doyle gave the Beavers positive momentum at 184 pounds as the redshirt junior cruised to a 6-1 decision to inch closer to the lead. J.J. Dixon would keep things rolling for the Beavers as a 13-3 major decision brought the Beavers within one. Dixon used a two-point nearfall in the first period as well as four total takedowns to earn the victory.
Next, the heavyweight bout featured Jamarcus Grant earning two takedowns in the third period to earn a big 7-4 decision which put the Beavers back in front at 18-16.
Brandon Kaylor notched seven takedowns in the next bout as the 125-pounder cruised to a 24-5 technical fall.