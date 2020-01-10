OSU wrestling: Beavers clinch dual meet with three straight wins

Oregon State wrestling got wins at the final three weights Friday night to claim a 21-12 home dual win against Northern Colorado at Gill Coliseum.
You have free articles remaining.
With the meet tied 12-all, Colt Doyle (184 pounds), J.J. Dixon (197) and Jamarcus Grant (heavyweight) each won by decision to close out the victory and get the Beavers to 4-1-0 in duals this season.
OSU started the meet with wins by Brandon Kaylor (125), Devan Turner (133) and Grant Willits (141) all by decision. Aaron Olmos (165) also got a win for the Beavers.
Oregon State wrestles at Arizona State in a dual next Friday.