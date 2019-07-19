Oregon State coach and West Albany High School graduate Destiny Moore has been named the U.S. Lacrosse Women’s Collegiate Lacrosse Associates Division I coach of the year.
Oregon State, a club program, competes in the Northwest Women’s Lacrosse League. The Beavers won two games in Moore’s first season but rebounded to win eight and finished first in the regular season in 2018-19.
Moore helped start the West Albany lacrosse program as a student then went on to also play at Oregon State, where she later became coach after graduating with a degree in chemical engineering.
Moore began coaching at OSU in the fall of 2017.