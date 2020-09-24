"We followed the science." Medical advances paved way for Pac-12 to return to sports

In a statement released by the Pac-12 Thursday afternoon, the conference said that each member school will implement cardiac monitoring protocols for all student-athletes with a positive test.

Conference leaders are adamant that a return to sports has everything to do with player safety and was not swayed by financial factors; whether that be revenue from media deals, inclusion in the College Football Playoff or otherwise.

In August, Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes said the school is facing losses of up to $50 million due to the pandemic if football isn’t played. Even if the proposed seven-game season goes off without a hitch, it will still be difficult to recoup that money without fans in the stands.

“This has nothing to do with money,” Schill said. “It was never once mentioned as a consideration. The losses that our schools are encountering — particularly in our athletic department —— are huge. The amount of money that will be paid as a result of going back to play is tiny in comparison to the losses.”