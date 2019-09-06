Senior Ashleigh Fonsen recorded her first career goal to help Oregon State capture the 1-0 victory over New Mexico at Lorenz Field on Thursday night.
This win gives the Beavers a 4-0 start, the best since 2012.
"It was just an awesome night for our team," OSU coach Matt Kagan said. "We have warriors on this squad. Every day they are adapting to new styles of play, new teams coming in here that cause us different problems and I am so proud of each and every one of them. Our backs and Bridgette (Skiba) are doing outstanding work on the defensive end to give us another shutout. Just an overall amazing night for our team."
Following an hour long lightning delay, there was little action on either side of the ball in the first half with both teams only combining for eight total shots: OSU three and UNM five. Bridgette Skiba came up with two impressive saves for the Beavers in the first half making a diving catch in the sixth minute and a jumping catch to knock the ball over the top of the goal in the 36th.
Fonsen netted her goal in the 52nd minute of play from 10-yards outside the 18-yard box. Fonsen punched the shot through multiple defenders and past the keeper to give OSU the lone goal of the night.
"That was one of the most physical games we have seen this year," said Fonsen. "We came out and competed really well and as a team. This win feels amazing and means so much to everyone on this team."
Oregon State is at Lorenz Field on Sunday at 1 p.m. as the Beavers host UC Davis.