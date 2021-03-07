OSU volleyball:

OSU never surrendered its lead following the timeout despite a 5-2 Cal run that made the score 16-15 in favor of the Beavers. Back-to-back Bears kills cut the OSU deficit to one, 19-18, before the teams traded the final 11 points of the set as Anastasija Svetnik and Aliyah McDonald locked in the 25-23 set one victory for Oregon State.

Set two was déjà vu of Friday afternoon, 25-13, as Oregon State once again controlled the set while remaining hot and hitting .400 in the set. After the Beavers took a 10-6 lead to open the set, California used a timeout.

Svetnik and Lindsey Schell each recorded kills to open the OSU lead at 14-8 before back-to-back kills from Mychael Vernon and McDonald put them up 16-9. The Bears made it a five point game, 17-12, with a 3-1 run.

Four straight points from Oregon State, including back-to-back Svetnik aces and a Kateryna Tkachenko kill, forced Cal to call its final timeout with OSU holding a 21-12 advantage. The Beavers went on to close the set with a 4-1 run out of the timeout to secure the 25-13 set win and take a 2-0 match lead.

The Golden Bears took an early 5-3 lead in the third set as a Svetnik kill and McDonald and Svetnik block tied the set at 5-5. Oregon State regained the advantage, 7-6, after yet another block from the duo of Svetnik and McDonald.