Oregon State fans will get their first look at the 2019 volleyball team Friday evening at Gill Coliseum at the annual Orange & Black Scrimmage.
The exhibition is free to the public and begins at 6 p.m. Following the scrimmage, the fans can mingle with the team on the Gill Coliseum court.
In addition, three pairs of season tickets will be raffled off at Friday's scrimmage. Fans interested in winning 2019 season tickets will receive raffle tickets upon entry and can fill out their tickets and return them in the lobby of Gill Coliseum for a drawing during the event.
The front entrance of Gill Coliseum (the east side) is currently closed due to construction. Doors on the south side of the building, including the southwest ADA ramp, will be open.