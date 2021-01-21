OSU volleyball: New-look Beavers excited to return to court after long hiatus

Barnard said players have somewhat struggled to adapt to playing with masks on, citing the discomfort and constant touching and re-adjusting of sweaty masks as hurdles that players have to overcome mid-game.

Oregon State will also have to acclimate to playing 5,300 feet above sea level in Boulder, Colorado with masks on for their opening match Friday.

“It will be an experience in Boulder, that’s for sure,” Barnard said. “Just to see how they cope with that. A couple of players said they find it more difficult to breathe normally, so we’ll see. Colorado likes to plaster things in their locker rooms like, ‘You’re at 5,000 feet, you may experience dizziness,' trying to get in your mind anyhow. But hopefully it doesn’t affect anyone.”

In order to keep travel at a minimum, Pac-12 teams are also playing opponents back-to-back on road trips, as opposed to playing neighboring schools. So instead of facing Colorado and Utah this weekend like they would during a typical season, the Beavers will just face Colorado once on Friday and then again on Sunday.

The Beavers are playing with a vastly different roster than the one they rolled out during the 2019 season, when they went 9-22 and 3-17 in Pac-12 play.