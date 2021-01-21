OSU volleyball: New-look Beavers excited to return to court after long hiatus

It has been nearly 14 months since Oregon State volleyball last played a match, and a lot has changed in the world of college sports since then.
But at long last the Beavers will be back in action when they get their 2020-21 season underway at Colorado at 6 p.m. Friday.
“The players who were here in 2019, they’ve gone forever without volleyball,” Oregon State coach Mark Barnard said. “So they're really looking forward to it. … It’s different. We’re playing at a different time of year. There will be no fans. So there’s all those little things that just make it kind of a slightly different product than normal.”
Oregon State was able to resume team workouts in the fall amid the restrictions caused by the pandemic, but the staff and players were not able to go through full workouts until Jan. 2.
While they now have a few weeks of team practices in the books, things aren’t exactly back to normal for the Beavers. Pac-12 teams will be playing all matches with masks on this season, and players and coaches must also be wearing masks at all times during practices.
Volleyball has been deemed by the NCAA as a “medium-level risk sport” meaning players are not required to take polymerase chain reaction tests on a daily basis. Instead, the players test twice weekly and 48 hours before they travel, and wear masks during play to mitigate the risk of spread.
Barnard said players have somewhat struggled to adapt to playing with masks on, citing the discomfort and constant touching and re-adjusting of sweaty masks as hurdles that players have to overcome mid-game.
Oregon State will also have to acclimate to playing 5,300 feet above sea level in Boulder, Colorado with masks on for their opening match Friday.
“It will be an experience in Boulder, that’s for sure,” Barnard said. “Just to see how they cope with that. A couple of players said they find it more difficult to breathe normally, so we’ll see. Colorado likes to plaster things in their locker rooms like, ‘You’re at 5,000 feet, you may experience dizziness,' trying to get in your mind anyhow. But hopefully it doesn’t affect anyone.”
In order to keep travel at a minimum, Pac-12 teams are also playing opponents back-to-back on road trips, as opposed to playing neighboring schools. So instead of facing Colorado and Utah this weekend like they would during a typical season, the Beavers will just face Colorado once on Friday and then again on Sunday.
The Beavers are playing with a vastly different roster than the one they rolled out during the 2019 season, when they went 9-22 and 3-17 in Pac-12 play.
Oregon State has added six newcomers, all of whom are freshman. But they also saw six players who had eligibility remaining depart, including star right side Haylie Bennett, a former Philomath standout who was an all-conference honorable mention selection in 2019.
Bennett had already earned her degrees and instead of staying at Oregon State for a fifth season, has elected to start her professional career in Paris, France.
Bennett, Amya Small, Chloe Brown, Maddie Sheehan, Cecilee Max-Brown and Taylor Quinn were players with eligibility left who are no longer listed on Oregon State’s roster. Montanna Gubrud, Makenna Browne, Kory Cheshire, Amy Underdown, Shekinah Clarke and Serena Bruin were all seniors from the 2019 team who have now graduated.
That leaves the Beavers with just 12 players on their roster to start the year.
“We’re incredibly young,” Barnard said. “We will have a lot of freshmen. However, it’s a pretty talented group of freshmen as well. So I’m hoping we can just get a full season of play. What we have is a pretty bright future, but we may take a loss at times for having a lot of younger players on the court. I think it will all pan out for the better.”
Oregon State has also added a couple new coaches since the 2019 season. Arica Nassar is a former Oregon State player who served as a graduate assistant for two seasons before recently being promoted to a full-time assistant.
Anna Khrystenko comes to Oregon State after serving as an assistant at Rutgers for the past three seasons. She played for the Ukranian national team for five years and played professionally in Ukraine for more than a decade.
