Oregon State middle blocker Kory Cheshire has been granted a sixth year of eligibility, the NCAA announced this week.
Cheshire has started 66 matches in her career for the Beavers, including all 33 for the 2017 team that qualified to the NCAA Tournament. She has accounted for 428 career kills, 64 service aces, 219 digs and 218 blocks, which ranks tied for 23rd in OSU history.
“I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to play again and to be part of a special 2019 season,” Cheshire said.
Cheshire has been part of two NCAA Tournament teams, first as a true freshman redshirt in 2014 and then again as a starter her junior year of 2017.
After starting 11 out of the 18 matches in which she played as a redshirt freshman, Cheshire had a breakthrough campaign in 2016 making 21 starts and producing 1.60 kills per set and 1.01 blocks per set. She continued to produce as a full-time starter in 2017 with 2.14 kills a set and 37 aces, and notched double figure kills in 13 matches.
“Having Kory back is great for us,” OSU coach Mark Barnard said. “I applaud the NCAA for recognizing the issues student-athletes deal with with injuries and allowing her to complete her four years of eligibility. We really missed her leadership and experience last year and getting her back will be extremely beneficial to us both on and off the court.”
Cheshire graduated in December with a bachelor’s degrees in sociology and psychology and is currently taking graduate courses.
Spring season opens for the Beavers this Saturday when they travel to take on Western Washington in Bellingham at 1 p.m. OSU then returns to host Oregon on May 11 at 8 p.m. as part of the Willamette Volleyball Classic.