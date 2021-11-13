 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OSU volleyball: Beavers swept by Bruins

  • Updated
  • 0
Beavers Sports Logo White

Oregon State volleyball fell to No. 12 UCLA in straight sets Friday at Gill Coliseum. Set scores were 25-23, 25-14, 25-16 for the Bruins.

Freshmen Mychael Vernon (nine kills) and Kateryna Tkachenko (seven kills) led the Beavers' offense. Nya Buckner had five kills and middle blocker Lindsey Schell added four kills to go along with seven blocks.

On defense, OSU’s all-time digs record holder Grace Massey led all players with 14 digs while freshman Emily Bourne added four rejections.

The Beavers (4-21, 2-13 Pac-12) remain home Sunday, hosting USC at noon.

More Beaver sports coverage

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Vikings' Dozier hospitalized due to breakthrough COVID-19 infection

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News