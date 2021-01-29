OSU volleyball: Beavers outlast USC in home-opener

“It was really good just to be back in our home gym,” senior outside hitter Maddie Goings said. “Even though we didn’t have our fans, we did a good job of bringing our own energy. It’s definitely hard, but we just have to keep reminding each other to stay on top of it and keep being louder than the other team.”

The Beavers generated fewer kills, assists and digs than the Trojans, but capitalized on 24 USC errors. Oregon State also delivered a couple clutch moments during the second and third sets that helped swing the match in its favor.

Kateryna Tkachenko led the way with 15 kills while hitting .324. In her first match at Gill coliseum, the freshman from Lubny, Ukraine was a dominant presence at the net for the Beavers all evening.

Her performance was especially significant because Goings, Oregon State’s only other outside hitter currently healthy enough to play, is battling through an injury. Barnard said there was not a single ball Goings hit Friday night that was hit at 100% because of the injury. She also had to be strategic about the way she played in order to keep her injury from affecting her play.