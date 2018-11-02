Oregon State was on the brink of an upset Fridday but could not finish it out in a tough Pacific-12 volleyball loss to No. 22 UCLA at Gill Coliseum.
The Beavers (11-14, 1-12) took the first two sets only to have the Bruins come back and win the next two. UCLA (12-8, 7-6) then won the fifth-set tiebreaker for the match.
Set scores were 26-28, 24-26, 25-18, 26-24, 15-9.
Maddie Goings and Amy Underdown both had 21 kills to lead the Beavers.
Maddie Sheehan had 40 assists and Grace Massey finished with 27 digs.
OSU hosts No. 15 USC on Sunday.